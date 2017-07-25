'Urban Mobility Center' Sofia to Rent Three Electric Cars for BGN 48,000

The municipal company "Urban Mobility Center" intends to rent three electric cars for BGN 48,000. The term of the rent is one year, according to the published documentation, a reporter told BGNES.

Although they do not say the main purpose of renting the electric cars, they are likely to be used to promote travel with eco vehicles.

The electric cars, which will rent by ''Urban Mobility Center'', should be almost new - up to 20,000 km., and the rental price includes full insurance, as well as full service maintenance for the 12 month period.

The choice of contractor will be based on the suggested "lowest" price. The deadline for submission of documents is July 31, and the delivery of all three electric-powered vehicles must be completed within two months of the conclusion of the contract.

