Bulgarian Foreign Minister: 'Bulgaria Supports the Enlargmenet of EU'

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister: 'Bulgaria Supports the Enlargmenet of EU' epa/bgnes

''Bulgaria is one of the strongest supporters of the idea of EU enlargement. We will do everything needеd to see in the report of the  European Commission for Serbia's progress and the Western Balkans as well. It's has to be adopted in April 2018 under our presidency.''

This is what Bulgarian  Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told the Serbian state television, quoted by BGNES.

"We know that this will not happen for sure in the next 2 or 3 years. However, we support the idea that at this point it is good for Serbia and for the countries of the Western Balkans to have clear deadlines. The speed depends on the speed of the reforms that will be carried out by the  government and the political elite. Citizens of Serbia need to understand that reforms are in their interest Reforms in the economy, justice, health, social and a number of other serious reforms, all oh this must be done primarily for the benefit of Serbian citizens, "she said.

According to her, "the EU has always been stronger after every crisis"

''We must use the Bulgarian Presidency, followed by Austria, Romania and Estonia which also supports Serbia. Let us use this moment to make significant progress and get a clear date. Maybe for 5, 6, 7 years, but there must be a date and everything to be clear ", stressed Bulgarian Foreign Minister.

