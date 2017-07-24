Bulgarian Patriarch: 'Schools and Church Must Work Together for the Prosperity of Bulgaria'

Business | July 24, 2017, Monday // 16:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Patriarch: 'Schools and Church Must Work Together for the Prosperity of Bulgaria' Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte. Photo: BGNES

His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyt has welcomed representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Schools Abroad, whose aim is preserving the national identity of Bulgarians abroad, Standard New reported.

It was pointed out that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has always actively supported the association.

The two sides shared the understanding that the prosperity of Bulgaria and its people was inconceivable without spiritually, faith and education, and they were ready to keep working in this direction.

The meeting was attended by the Chairperson of the Association Dr Irina Boteva-Vladikova, Deputy Chair of ABSA Petya Tsareva, Dr. Adriana Lyubenova, a long-time lecturer in the USA, Snezhina Mecheva from the Bulgarian School in London, Sylvia Stamenova and Tasha Maleshkova - co-founders of our schools in the Netherlands and Kuwait, who are in the country for their annual conference, organized for the 10th anniversary From the foundation of the Association with the assistance of the Ministry of Education and Science, University of Sofia "Kliment Ohridski", University of Plovdiv "P. Hilendarski, Western and Central European Metropolis of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Rila Monastery.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte, schools, abroad, education, church
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria