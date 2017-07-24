Bulgarian Patriarch: 'Schools and Church Must Work Together for the Prosperity of Bulgaria'

His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyt has welcomed representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Schools Abroad, whose aim is preserving the national identity of Bulgarians abroad, Standard New reported.

It was pointed out that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has always actively supported the association.

The two sides shared the understanding that the prosperity of Bulgaria and its people was inconceivable without spiritually, faith and education, and they were ready to keep working in this direction.

The meeting was attended by the Chairperson of the Association Dr Irina Boteva-Vladikova, Deputy Chair of ABSA Petya Tsareva, Dr. Adriana Lyubenova, a long-time lecturer in the USA, Snezhina Mecheva from the Bulgarian School in London, Sylvia Stamenova and Tasha Maleshkova - co-founders of our schools in the Netherlands and Kuwait, who are in the country for their annual conference, organized for the 10th anniversary From the foundation of the Association with the assistance of the Ministry of Education and Science, University of Sofia "Kliment Ohridski", University of Plovdiv "P. Hilendarski, Western and Central European Metropolis of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Rila Monastery.