Bulgarian PM: 'European Perspective For the Western Balkans and Corridor №8 Among the Key Priorities of Bulgaria'

The processes in the Western Balkan countries were among the topics discussed during Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Hoyt Yee, reported BGNES.

Prime Minister Borisov stressed the importance of the European perspective for the countries of the region. He also added that the issue of their inclusion in the European Union will be one of Bulgaria's priorities when takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in 2018.

During the talks, Borisov discussed with Hoyt Yee the results of his participation during the leaders meeting in Trieste. The Prime Minister emphasized the possibilities for connectivity between the Western Balkan countries and the EU with the inclusion of Corridor 8 in the Berlin Process.

''Connecting infrastructure is important, it will give a new perspective to the development of the Balkans'', the Prime Minister said.

The progress of the interconnector Bulgaria - Greece was also discussed.

Borisov explained that this project is a key not only for the two countries, but also for the Southeast Europe and the EU region.

They also discussed the development of the project for the construction of a European gas distribution center "Balkan".

Boyko Borisov and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Yee also talked about strengthening the bilateral partnership between Bulgaria and the United States in the interest of the common goals of the two countries as allies.

The prime minister stressed that Bulgaria's security and defense cooperation was of great importance and marked the conduct of the largest military training in Europe on the territory of our country.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Tomislav Donchev and Ekaterina Zaharieva.