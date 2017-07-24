10 Bulgarian Artists Worth to Follow on Instagram

Let me steal a minute of your time and add to your feed in Instagram 10 creative souls to turn your head in colors and shapes.

Each of us knows how much of our life is taken by the social media. This also applies to people involved in arts and all sorts of creative action. I would even say that for them (including me) the sharing of their work is really important. Let's put it this way - their profiles in Instagram are carefully crafted minigalleries that deserve a lot of viewers and followers.

Now, We will present you 10 of our artists who are worth to follow:

First, I will introduce you Georgi Georgiev / georgi.art











2. Gloria Schulleva / GloryArt

Illustrator and graphic designer with various painting techniques and materials.







3. Arsek/ Erase









4. Kaloyan Toshev / MZK

You have certainly must see his illustrations even without realizing it. After all, Kaloyan Toshev, aka Mozzhovko Drejtenitelka, is one of the most talented illustrators in Bulgaria. Kaloyan deals with illustrations, art, graphic design and obviously - by inspiring young Bulgarian illustrators.

Diana Naneva / Funtional Neighbor

Tsveta Petrova / Clementine

Illustrator. From Varna. 20 year-old. She gets inspiration from everything ... people, music, art, colors and "beautiful and well-done things."

Tochka

Zdravka Budinova / Zdravolinna

Except with illustration, Zdravolinna also deals with graphic design and currently holds a Masters degree in the specialty at a very motivating and modern design university - IED Instituto Europeo di diseno Madrid.

Ghost Puff

Anelia Pashova