Stephen Hawking: The Earth will Become as Hot as Venus

The internationally renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking warned that the decision of the US president Donald Trump to pull out his country of the Paris Climate Accord could have devastating consequences for the planet, reports BBC.

“Earth may become as hot as Venus, the oceans will boil, there will be acid rains and the temperature of the air will reach 250 degrees on the Celsius scale'', warns the genius.

According to Hawking one of the possibilities for the salvation of the human race will be colonization of other planets and the Moon.

Recently he urged the human kind to hurry up with developing strategies for colonization of other planets because there are no more than 50 years left before there is some global cataclysm. iNews.bg

