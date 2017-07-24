CEZ Distribution to Make Huge Investment in Blagoevgrad Region in 2017

During the peak of the summer CEZ Distribution started 43 investment projects. There will be allocated BGN 1.5 million in the electricity distribution network of Western Bulgaria.

Reconstructions in Sofia will cost BGN 500,000, and the rest of the funds will go to the municipalities of Troyan, Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Pernik and Montana.

The biggest project is the reconstruction of over 2600 meters of the low-voltage aerial network in the village of Beli Osam, Troyan municipality - its value is BGN 115,000.

CEZ Distribution will invest record money in Blagoevgrad region this year, regional manager Pavlin Ivanov announced, according to News.bg

The plan includes the renewal of at least 8 min-voltage cables in Blagoevgrad, Bansko, Gotse Delchev, Sandanski, Petrich, Kresna and Eleshnitsa.

It also includes BGN 1.6 million for the reconstruction of trunk air transmission lines.

The company is planning to invest BGN 7.4M in the region, including BGN 1.5M for new connections and nearly BGN 6M for network reconstruction.