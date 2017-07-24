Two NATO Ships Arrived at Odessa Port
World | July 24, 2017, Monday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pixabay
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two NATO military ships arrived at the port of Odessa. This was reported on Facebook from the press center of the Ukrainian Navy. The two ships are the British 'Duncan' and the Turkish frigate 'Yildirim' , explained the press center. Reported Mediapool
The planned visit includes official meetings with commanders of the march, with the Navy Commander of Ukraine and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities. The ships will be with open doors for the citizens of the city and visitors, there also are going to be meetings with Ukrainian military marines.
- » Russia Deploys Military Police at 'Safe Zone' in Syria
- » A Man with a Chainsaw Left at Least 5 People Injured in Switzerland
- » After 30 Years Microsoft is Planning to Kill off Paint
- » More than 140 Migrants Reach Cyprus by Boat
- » Sri Lanka Navy Saved Drowning Elephants
- » Rome Might have to go on Water Regime as Early as Next Week
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)