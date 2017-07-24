Two NATO Ships Arrived at Odessa Port

Bulgaria: Two NATO Ships Arrived at Odessa Port Source: Pixabay

Two NATO military ships arrived at the port of Odessa. This was reported on Facebook from the press center of the Ukrainian Navy. The two ships are the British 'Duncan' and the Turkish frigate 'Yildirim' , explained the press center. Reported Mediapool

The planned visit includes official meetings with commanders of the march, with the Navy Commander of Ukraine and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities. The ships will be with open doors for the citizens of the city and visitors, there also are going to be meetings with Ukrainian military marines. 

Tags: military, ships, Odessa, NATO
