Traffic Along the Main Road Plovdiv-Assenovgrad is Difficult Due to Car Crash After Reckless Overtaking Manoeuvre
epa/bgnes
A car crash made it difficult to drive along the main road Plovdiv - Assenovgrad.
The driver hit a car after an attempt for reckless overtaking manoeuvre.
A kilometer column is formed in the early afternoon due to the incident.
So far, there is no information for serious injured people.
