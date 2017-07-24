Traffic Along the Main Road Plovdiv-Assenovgrad is Difficult Due to Car Crash After Reckless Overtaking Manoeuvre

Bulgaria:

A car crash made it difficult to drive along the main road Plovdiv - Assenovgrad.

The driver hit a car after an attempt for reckless overtaking manoeuvre.

A kilometer column is formed in the early afternoon due to the incident.


So far, there is no information for serious injured people.

