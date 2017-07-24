After 30 Years Microsoft is Planning to Kill off Paint

The Microsoft application is behind some of the most prolific artworks of the last decades. However, now the beloved and at the same time despised application might be near its end. Reported FaktiBG. 

MS Paint will be removed from use with the autumn update of Windows. This news quickly spread out on the news sites. The app appears in a list called "Features Removed or Declined. This could mean only one thing - Paint will be completely deleted in the next upgrade of the operating system. MS Paint went as part of a package with the main Windows applications for nearly 30 years. From the first version of Windows - Windows 1.0 in 1985, to present day. Paint has invariably been part of every version of Windows.

Because of its simplicity, this app quickly becomes one of the most used drawing tools in early versions of Windows, and in later versions. Traditional tools such as a paintbrush, pencil and brush are legendary, iconic. Many and artists have started their first steps in creating art with their help.

