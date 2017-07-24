A Man with a Chainsaw Left at Least 5 People Injured in Switzerland

A man with a chainsaw left at least five people injured after going on a rampage through the streets of a picturesque Swiss town, police said, according to EveningStandard.

Police descended on the area’s old town amid reports that an unidentified male had launched the attack on Monday afternoon, local media reported.

Two people were left seriously injured during the incident which happened close to a McDonald's store in the Muller-Bluck area of the town, news agency Reuters reported.

Swiss police, who gave no further details of the attack, sealed off the centre of the town close the the German border.

According to local newspaper Blick, officers are still hunting for the suspect.