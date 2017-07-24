Bulgaria will have Advertising Billboards in New York

Bulgaria will have advertising billboards in New York

Bulgaria will have advertising billboards in New York, announced the minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova in Varna while participating in a National Tourism Council in Golden Sands resort. Reported InvestorBG.

According to her words the billboards will be positioned on key places for the American Megalopolis. The panels will be placed in October and will have significant cultural and historic pictures on them representing Bulgaria. Angelkova added that there will be more contracts with the New York municipality for other initiatives advertising our country. Besides New York, Bulgaria will be advertised in Boston, Washington, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

In September the completed version of the 2018 national tourist advertising plan should be ready, Angelkova added. She has calculated that the sum needed for a successful campaign would be around BGN 30 million and she is yet to hold talks with the Ministry of Finance.

Angelkova said that the goal of the Ministry of Tourism is to advertise our country to perspective markets like China, Japan, India, The Middle East, US and Canada.



