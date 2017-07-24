The Biggest Bulgarian Wedding will Apply for the Guinness Book of Records

July 24, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: The Biggest Bulgarian Wedding will Apply for the Guinness Book of Records vbox7.com

Today in the Arbanasi village near Veliko Tarnovo was an absolute record which may enter the Guinness book of records – 45 thousand people across the country came to the village to participate in one big wedding. Reported BNT.

The event will be remembered because of the idea of preserving historic Bulgarian traditions. The organization was extremely spectacular - the newlyweds and all the guests, clothed in authentic folk costumes, sat down on a white table which was half a mile long, positioned on the picturesque meadows of the village.

The initiators of the Ludogorie Association have stated that there are dozens of loving couples from across the country who dream of an authentic Bulgarian wedding like this one.

