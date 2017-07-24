New Project Offers Free Consultations to Bulgarian Workers in Germany

Society | July 24, 2017, Monday // 13:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Project Offers Free Consultations to Bulgarian Workers in Germany pixabay.com

A German project offers free counseling for Bulgarian workers in Germany. Its main purpose is for our compatriots to obtain information on their rights and obligations in the workplace in the Federal Republic, reported bTV. 

Every year thousands of Bulgarians emigrate to Germany and look for work there. Reality, however, often turns out to be different from what they expect. The Fair Mobility project of the Trade Unions and the German Social Ministry offers consultations to workers from Eastern and Central Europe in different languages.

The main problem for newcomers is the language barrier. Most often unpleasant situations come after an incomplete understanding of different documents. Project consultants note that workers often accept unfavorable conditions without even knowing. That is why they advise people to pre-inform their rights and not to sign documents without understanding their content.
 
"The most important thing people need to know before coming is that there is a minimum wage in Germany. It is 8.84 euros per hour, "notes Dragana Bubulj, who is a consultant on the project. She warns that it is important to keep working hours strictly documented.

Offices of the project are in eight major cities in the country.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: workers, germany minimum wage, consulting, project
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria