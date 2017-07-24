IMF Confirms its Predictions for Growth of the World Economy

Today the International Monetary Fund confirmed its prediction for of the global economy for this and the following year, although there is a change for the Eurozone and China as there is significant growth expected, reported Reuters.

In the actualized version of the “World Economy Predictions'' report, IMF says that the growth of the worlds gross domestic product will be 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018. The last prediction was published in April.

The prediction for the US was also revised as there is expected growth of 2.1% for this and the following year which is significantly less than the goal of the Trump administration of 3%, according to AFP.

The predictions for 2017 were revised in many countries in Europe like Germany, Spain, France and Italy.