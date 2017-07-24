Miroslav Borshoch Decided Not To Appear Before the Parliamentary Committee Today

Bulgaria: Miroslav Borshoch Decided Not To Appear Before the Parliamentary Committee Today epa/bgnes

Miroslav Borshoch, the former manager of the National Palace of Culture (NDK), has decided not to appear before the parliamentary committee looking into money spending at NDK, he announced on Facebook.

The reasons for his decisions ae the rescheduling of the hearing from July 25 to Julu 14, comments by some committee members in advance and his doubts about the seriousness and objectivity of the committee. He presented a written account on the issues. The committee was created to check into the spending of money disbursed specifically for the preparations for Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency in the first half of 2018.

Some committee members have allowed intentional and final statements long before I was heard in the committee…in that way I have reasonable doubts’’, says Borsoch in his post, quoted by BGNES. 

Former director of the National Palace of Culture, Miroslav Borshoch, has been accused of misappropriation of funds and lack of care. This was announced by the Prosecutor's Special Anti-Corruption.

The indictment is an investigation initiated in June on materials from a State Agency for National Security checkup.

