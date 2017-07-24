Long-Term Vision for the Development of Sofia to Become Clear in the Fall of 2018

A long-term vision for the development of Sofia and the suburban territories was presented by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova and the chief architect Zdravko Zdravkov, reported bTV.

In practice, the vision will become clear in the fall of 2018.

Until then, experts, architects, urban planners and environmentalists will consult and conduct research and public discussions on how to develop the city to make it look greener and cleaner.

The long-term vision is for the development of the city by 2050. But what will be set in it is to be understood as the discussions are yet to come.

Meanwhile, the municipality continues to develop its modernization projects in Sofia. The renovation of "Graf Ignatiev", also a renovation of small neighborhood streets in the area around "Six Sept" and "Ivan Shishman" is forthcoming.

The idea of creating a long pedestrian zone in the area of Vitosha Blvd is being considered.