A New Step in the Fight Against Liver Failure

American scientists have managed to turn small "seeds" from liver tissue into fully functioning organs in mice. Reports ChronicleBG.

If the method is also applicable to humans, long waiting lists for transplants will be reduced. It will also benefit people with hepatic insufficiency who can not undergo such surgery.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have placed three types of liver cells in biodegradable tissue skeletons and implanted them into mice with injured organs. Miniature structures increased 50 times after implantation and performed normal liver function.

If the method is applied to humans, the cells required may be taken by the patient or organs that do not meet the transplant requirements. It is very important that no drugs are needed to suppress the immune system.