New Fires in Portugal

New fires rage in central Portugal. More than 2,300 firefighters with specialized equipment are struggling with to stop the fires from spreading, the France Press reported.

A big fire has covered the area of Kunchelu Branku. 800 firefighters, assisted by the local population, are involved in the extinguishing of the fire.

More than 600 soldiers extinguished the fire in an eucalyptus forest near the city of Coimbra.

In June, 64 people died in forest fires in Portugal and more than 200 were injured. After this, Portugal has adopted a decision to reduce the enormous masses of eucalyptus that are highly flammable.