Sri Lanka Navy Saved Drowning Elephants
Sri Lanka's Military and Marine Forces have conducted a 12-hour operation to save two young elephants that have been taken to the high seas. Reports BGNES.
The animals were spotted when they were one kilometer from the shore. It is believed that they have crossed the lagoon places when they were hauled into the open sea
First, divers tied the drowning animals with ropes. After that, a motorboat pulled them to the shore and released them to safety. No physical damage was done to the animals during the operation.
This is the second such incident of late. On July 12, Sri Lankian soldiers rescued an elephant who was also taken to the open sea.
