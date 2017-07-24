Sri Lanka Navy Saved Drowning Elephants

World | July 24, 2017, Monday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sri Lanka Navy Saved Drowning Elephants Youtube

Sri Lanka's Military and Marine Forces have conducted a 12-hour operation to save two young elephants that have been taken to the high seas. Reports BGNES. 

The animals were spotted when they were one kilometer from the shore. It is believed that they have crossed the lagoon places when they were hauled into the open sea

First, divers tied the drowning animals with ropes. After that, a motorboat pulled them to the shore and released them to safety. No physical damage was done to the animals during the operation.

This is the second such incident of late. On July 12, Sri Lankian soldiers rescued an elephant who was also taken to the open sea.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sri Lanka, elephants, rescue operation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria