5 People from Bourgas are in Custody due to a Bar Brawl in Sozopol

Crime | July 24, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: 5 People from Bourgas are in Custody due to a Bar Brawl in Sozopol

On July 23, the District Administration in Sozopol received a report of an incident in a bar in the resort town where after the fight four men were injured - 35, 36, 18 and 20 respectively from Blagoevgrad, Sozopol, Bourgas and from Pleven, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced.

In front of the police immediately arriving at the scene, the victims said they were beaten by a group of about a dozen men. The police officers undertook measures to guard the entrance of Bourgas, stopped and detained five men from, all criminally involved in the case.

The men were taken to the Regional Government - Sozopol. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. The five detainees have been charged with hooliganism.

Tags: bar, brawl, arrest
