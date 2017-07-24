The Largest Outbreak of Measles in the Country at Stolipinovo Subsides

The largest outbreak of measles in the country in Stolipinovo is already subsiding. No new cases have been reported in the neighborhood in Plovdiv in the last week, Todor Kantardzhiev, the director of the National Center for Contagious and Parasitic Diseases, announced on Monday before the Bulgarian National Television.

According to him, more than 160 people from Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Montana were infected with measles. The first cases of measles infection were recorded in March this year amid an outbreak in Romania. The first ones were infected from the Stolipinovo district of Plovdiv, including a ten-month-old baby who died. The disease spread rapidly, and in just a few weeks the infected were dozens. According to Prof. Kantardzhiev, at the height of summer in our sea resorts the registered cases of viral infections are less than those in Sofia.

"The bad thing is that the enteroviruses of 200-330 patients, can cause inflammation of the nervous system, which is why we say - very good hygiene in the summer is vital- hands washing, before meals, after using the toilet, antibacterial wipes are just some of the main advises.