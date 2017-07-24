Emir Kusturica Arrived in Crimea for a Concert

The well-known Serbian director Emir Kusturica arrived today on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine, to give a concert with his group "Smoking forbidden".They will play together in Yalta.

"I know there are wonderful landscapes and pretty girls in Yalta," he told journalists on his arrival at the regional capital, Simferopol, quoted by RIA Novosti.

Earlier this month, Kusturica praised Putin's "soft nature," saying "the Kremlin leader has made the country proud of its history and culture." The visit will probably worry Ukraine, which has strict rules for visiting the peninsula. Only visits authorized by Kiev and certain entry points are formally allowed.

Those who fly to Crimea by plane from Moscow as Kusturica face a ban on entering Ukraine. The Kiev Security Office said it has issued a ban on the travel of about 140 Russian artists in the Crimea.

Kusturica told Gazeta.ru this month that he was ready to make a film based on topics from Fedor Dostoevsky's novels to be filmed in China