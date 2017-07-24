Boyan Petrov Climbed Gesherbrum 2

July 24, 2017, Monday
Climber Boyan Petrov climbed his ninth peak that is more than eight thousand meters - Gasherbrum-2 (8035 m). The news was reported by his wife, a 44-year-old zoologist at the National Museum of Natural History - Radoslava Nenova, moments ago on Facebook.

Petrov left for Pakistan's Karakorum mountain chain nearly a month ago, along with Slavi Nestorov, but there is no information whether the younger of the two has also stepped on the top.

Boyan Petrov has an unsuccessful climbing of the Gasherbrum-2 - in 2009, when he reached 20 meters below the main peak. The Pakistani authorities even issued him a certificate, but the mountaineer himself repeatedly said that he did not see this as a full climb.

Following today's success at Karakorum, Petrov remains the most successful Bulgarian mountaineer, and from 2009 to 2017 he has climbed 9 of the eight thousand meter peaks on the planet - Gasherbrum-1 (8068), Kanchenzjonga (8586), Broad Peak (8047), K2 (8611), Manaus (8163), Annapurna (8091), Makalu (8463), Nanga Parbat (8126) and Gasherbrou-2 (8035). His goal is to become the first Bulgarian to stand on all 14 peaks over 8000m in the world.

He had planned this spring to climb Everest (8848 m), but the medical tests showed he was not 100% ready after the severe summer crash in the Kresna Defile when a car swept him off the roadside banquet and he barely survived. Reports SEGA. 

