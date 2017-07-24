22% of Students Drop out of School between 5th and 7th Grade

22% of students drop out between the 5th to 7th grade of education. This was stated by Aneliya Klisarova from BSP in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT.

According to Klisarova, until we change the curriculum, we can not have valuable textbooks. A broad public debate is needed to make them sustainable.

Teachers have to choose one textbook by subject. However, it has to work with 2-3 workbooks. Talented children will work with different workbooks. This will also show the individual approach by teachers, Klizarova said.

According to her, there is irresponsibility about the content of the textbooks. In many cases, they are written vaguely, inconsistent with the children's understanding. Experts, teachers and psychologists have to write the textbooks so as not to push children away, Klisarova says. Reported SEGA.