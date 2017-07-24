4km Queue Of Carco Vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border, there is a 4km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint and a 2.5km queue at Lesovo, Chief Directorate Border Police said, citing data by 06:00.



At Dunav Most-Ruse and Dunav Most-Vidin, 1.5km queues of cargo vehicles are waiting to leave the country.



There is intense traffic of light vehicles at entrance to the country at Kalotina checkpoint, on the border with Serbia, while at Kulata, located on the border with Greece, there is intense traffic of both light and cargo vehicles, at exit.



On the border with Macedonia, traffic is normal at all checkpoints.