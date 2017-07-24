The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov remains among the top 10 in the world tennis. This points to the ATP rankings, which are announced every Monday - week for week, according to bTV.

Dimitrov is ranked 10th with 3160 points, which he can increase this week by participating in the ATP 500 series tournament in Washington.

The winner of six single titles came first in the top ten since February 2015 after reaching Wimbledon's second-round winner, where he lost third in the world rankings and former number one Roger Federer (6545 points).

Only Rafael Nadal with 7465 points and leader Andy Murray with 7750 points remain in front of Federer. Among the top ten are Novak Djokovic - 6325 points, Stan Wawrinka - 6140 points, Marin Chili - 5075 points, Dominique Team - 4030 points, Kai Nishikori - 3740 points and Miloš Randić - 3310 points.