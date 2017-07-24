Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a Working visit in Serbia
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva begins today a visit to Serbia and will also visit Albania, reported ’24 chasa’ Newspaper.
During her talks she is going to present the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU in 2018 which will prioritize among other things, the European future of the Balkan states.
On the same day, Ekaterina Zaharieva will open a conference on the subject "Minority Policy - Encouraging the Integration in Serbia". It is funded under the Development Cooperation Program of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On July 26, Tirana will host a meeting with the Bulgarian Foreign Minister, President Ilir Meta, Prime Minister Edi Rama, and Albanian Foreign Minister Dmitry Bushati.
Zaharieva's visits are part of a Balkan tour.
In the coming weeks, she is also scheduled to pay visits to Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina.
- » Bulgarian PM: 'The Fight Against Cybersecurity Requires More Attention From the EC'
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: 'The Treaty Between Bulgaria and Macedonia Opens a New Page'
- » Government to Consider Friendship Treaty with Macedonia Next Week
- » Donald Trump Appointed John Huntsman for Ambassador in Russia
- » Ambassadors and Cabinet Ministers to Discuss Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Talked on the Phone with Qatar Premier