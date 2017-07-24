Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a Working visit in Serbia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 24, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a Working visit in Serbia epa/bgnes

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva begins today a visit to Serbia and will also visit Albania, reported ’24 chasa’ Newspaper.

During her talks she is going to present the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU in 2018 which will prioritize among other things, the European future of the Balkan states.

On the same day, Ekaterina Zaharieva will open a conference on the subject "Minority Policy - Encouraging the Integration in Serbia". It is funded under the Development Cooperation Program of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On July 26, Tirana will host a meeting with  the Bulgarian Foreign Minister, President Ilir Meta, Prime Minister Edi Rama, and Albanian Foreign Minister Dmitry Bushati.

Zaharieva's visits are part of a Balkan tour.

In the coming weeks, she is also scheduled to pay visits to Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina.  

