Mass Arrests at Protest in Ankara

bnt.bg

Turkish police arrested 61 people during a protest on Sunday night in the capital Ankara. The reason for the protests in the first place was the arrest of two fired university lecturers, according to CNN.

The two lecturers were dismissed during the purge after last year's coup attempt. They were then detained and arrested on charges of acting on the order of the left-wing extremist group "Revolutionary People's Liberation Front", which is banned in Turkey.

CNN reported that the police had first asked the participants in the protest in the Kuzlaiyi square to disembark. When they refused, the police resorted to water canons and tear gas to scatter the crowd and arrest some demonstrators.

