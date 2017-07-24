More than 120 Palestinians were Injured During Clashes with Israeli Forces

Over 120 Palestinians were injured during yesterday's clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank, a Red Cross spokesman said.

A total of 900 Palestinians suffered in the course of the 10-day crisis. It was caused by the fact that Israel is mounting metal detectors for safety reasons at the entrance to the Temple Hill in Jerusalem, known as the third most important shrine of Islam.

According to a Palestinian source, in the Sunday clashes, 126 people were injured, 21 of them in Jerusalem. The clashes took place on the Arabian outskirts of Jerusalem and also in front of the walls of the Old City, where Muslims have been making street prayers for a week, refusing to board the Temple Hill because they have to go through the metal detectors. The culmination of the protests was Friday, when four Palestinians were killed in the clashes with Jerusalem police. On Friday, an armed Palestinian penetrated one of the Jewish settlements on the West Bank and killed three Israelis. In a post in social networks, the attacker explained his actions with the events surrounding the Temple Hill.

For the Palestinians, the establishment of the metal detectives is a violation of their sanctity and an attempt to restrict the rights of Muslims. Rejecting accusations in their address, the Israeli authorities remind that new and tougher security measures are a reaction to the murder of two police officers in the area. They also assure that the innovations will not change the status of the Temple Hill. Reports RIA-Novosti.