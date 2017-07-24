NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures up to 38°

Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures up to 38°

The weather will be again mostly sunny today with maximum temperatures of between 33° and 38°, in Sofia around 34°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quuoted by FOCUS News Agency.

There will be light southern wind.

In the afternoon, clouds will develop over the mountainous and northern regions, with rains and thunders in some areas there.

