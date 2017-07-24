Bulgarians Died in Montenegro in a Jet Incident

Bulgaria: Bulgarians Died in Montenegro in a Jet Incident

A Bulgarian citizen has died in the Montenegrin resort of Budva, after a Serb with a jet crashed into the water bike on which he was, according to Serbian newspapers, quoted by bTV. 

Police arrested a Serb suspected of the crash.

The incident took place around 20 am local time yesterday. Initially the Bulgarian was in a good condition but died on the way to the hospital.

A Serbian citizen has been detained for up to 72 hours.

