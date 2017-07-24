8 Bodies are Found in a Texas Parking Lot

Bodies of eight people, including two children, were found in a car park near a Walmart supermarket in the US city of San Antonio, Texas, BBC reported on Sunday.

A total of 38 people were found in the vehicle, of whom 20 were severely dehydrated and were send to a hospital. Some of the passengers managed to escape to the nearby forest. It is supposed to be human trafficking. The bodies were discovered after a man got to the supermarket and asked for water. The convicted police found the people in the loader, where they did not have air conditioner, and the outside temperature reached 37 degrees.

The driver of the car is detained, but his name is not reported. "This is a terrible case of human trafficking," said the city police, which is about 130 km from the border with Mexico. Only in May the US Immigration and Customs authorities arrested over 1300 people in a large-scale operation against criminal organizations related to trafficking, arms smuggling and murders. US President Donald Trump has announced measures against trafficking a priority task for his administration.