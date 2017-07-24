Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama Finishes 2nd in the Final of Nagoya Sumo Tournamen

Bulgaria: Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama Finishes 2nd in the Final of Nagoya Sumo Tournamen epa/bgnes

Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama has finished second in the final rankings of the Nagoya Sumo Tournament, reported BNR. The 195-kg Bulgarian giant stood good chances of winning the Emperor’s Cup but It finally went to Hakuho, for the 39th time in his glorious career.

In the last 15th round the Bulgarian sumo wrestler defeated Komusubi Yoshikaze. Aoiyama balance was 13-2 points and he waited for the outcome in the match of the great Mongolian champions Harumafudzi and Hakuho.

The most successful sumo wrestler in history had only one loss in the tournament so far and in case of one more loss he would have to face Daniel Aoiyama for a super final.

