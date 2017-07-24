Taliban Attack in Kabul with at Least 24 Killed and 42 Injured

World | July 24, 2017, Monday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Taliban Attack in Kabul with at Least 24 Killed and 42 Injured Youtube

At least 24 people were killed in a car bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul. At least 42 people have been injured, the World Agencies have reported. The attack took place about 6.45am local time by a suicide bomber who blew up a car bomb.

"The attack took place in the western part of the city, near the house of the Mohammad Mohakik, deputy of the Afghan Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah," said Abdul Wahab Azizi, head of the Mohakik's office.

The zone is cut off by security forces and ambulances have arrived, bTV reported.

According to data from the Afghan Ministry of Interior, the car-bomb was directed by the driver-kamikaze to a bus carrying mining ministry employees.

As a result of the powerful explosion, three vehicles and 15 shops were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Taliban took responsibility for the bombing. Their spokesperson, Zabiula Mujahid, wrote in Telegram that the attack had been carried out against two Afghan National Security Director's buses and that 37 people had been killed. iNews.bg

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attack, talibans, Kabul
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria