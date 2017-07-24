Taliban Attack in Kabul with at Least 24 Killed and 42 Injured

At least 24 people were killed in a car bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul. At least 42 people have been injured, the World Agencies have reported. The attack took place about 6.45am local time by a suicide bomber who blew up a car bomb.

"The attack took place in the western part of the city, near the house of the Mohammad Mohakik, deputy of the Afghan Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah," said Abdul Wahab Azizi, head of the Mohakik's office.

The zone is cut off by security forces and ambulances have arrived, bTV reported.

According to data from the Afghan Ministry of Interior, the car-bomb was directed by the driver-kamikaze to a bus carrying mining ministry employees.

As a result of the powerful explosion, three vehicles and 15 shops were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Taliban took responsibility for the bombing. Their spokesperson, Zabiula Mujahid, wrote in Telegram that the attack had been carried out against two Afghan National Security Director's buses and that 37 people had been killed. iNews.bg