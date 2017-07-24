10 Years Since Bulgarian Medics Release From Lybia

Bulgaria: 10 Years Since Bulgarian Medics Release From Lybia epa/bgnes

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Bulgarian medics, who spent more than eight years in Libyan prison. They were accused of deliberately causing an AIDS epidemic in order to destabilize the country, reported bTV.

The Bulgarian medics, who spent more than eight years jailed in Libya in a travesty HIV trial, were questioned in Paris during the first session of the investigation at the end of November only to extol France's former first lady. 

Valya Chervenyashka, Valentina Siropulo, Snezhana Dimitrova, Nasya Nenova and Palestinian-born Ashraf Ahmad Djum'a al-Hadjudj, who was granted Bulgarian citizenship right before the release, thanked Cecilia Sarkozy, whom nurse Snezhana Dimitrova called "an extraordinary woman."

The medics were sentenced to death in Libya on charges of deliberately infecting more than 400 children with the HIV virus, but the involvement of the Sarkozy couple in the final stages of the talks has been deemed crucial in Bulgaria.

