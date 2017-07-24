Michael Phelps Raced a Shark

Bulgaria: Michael Phelps Raced a Shark Youtube

Michael Phelps, the most successful Olympian of all time, lost the battle with his fastest opponent so far. The 32-year-old American faced a white shark and lost. Reports Washington Post.

The race was in the open water at 100 meters distance. The competition was shot at Mossel Bay (South Africa). Phelps passed the distance for 38.1 seconds. He was two seconds slower than the water predator.

It should be noted that Michael Phelps did not compete against a real white shark, but only against an animated version of the fearsome animal.

The video was filmed as part of the traditional "Week of Sharks" series on Discovery Channel. Viewers, however, used social networks to express their disappointment and said they expected Phelps to really compete with a shark.

