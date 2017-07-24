Monthly Inflation of -0.5 in June 2017

The consumer price index in June 2017 compared to May 2017 was 99.5%, i.e. the monthly inflation was -0.5%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (June 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 0.7% and the annual inflation in June 2017 compared to June 2016 was 1.9%. The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (July 2016 - June 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (July 2015 - June 2016) was 0.8%, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In June 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages - a decrease of 1.2%;

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.2%;

Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.6%;

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.2%;

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of 0.2%;

Health - a decrease of 0.1%;

Transport - a decrease of 1.6%;

Communications - an increase of 0.2%;

Recreation and culture - a decrease of 0.2%;

Education - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;

Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.9%;

Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.2%.

The harmonized index of consumer prices in June 2017 compared to May 2017 was 99.8%, i.e. the monthly inflation was -0.2%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (June 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 0.3% and the annual inflation in June 2017 compared to June 2016 was 1.1%

The price index of a small basket in June 2017 compared to May 2017 was 99.4% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (June 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 101.3% (Annex, Table 3). In June 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:

Food products - a decrease of 1.0%;

Non-food products - a decrease of 0.4%;

Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month.