Interpol has a List of 173 Terrorists Planning Attacks in Europe

Interpol has compiled a list of 173 suicide bombers from the Islamic State that are preparing to make attacks in Europe, the Guardian said in a statement.

According to media reports, the list was distributed on May 27 and includes series of people who are believed to have "been trained to create and smuggle bombs for serious injuries and deaths."

Those people are likely to be able to participate in terrorist activities abroad. It should be noted that the data was originally collected using US intelligence "via reliable channels" during operations in Syria and Iraq. Later, they were transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and then to Interpol for a more comprehensive global scale.