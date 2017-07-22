The Search for the Boy who Hit Tourists with a Car has Ended, He is Found Dead

Society » INCIDENTS | July 22, 2017, Saturday // 15:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Search for the Boy who Hit Tourists with a Car has Ended, He is Found Dead iNews

The drama with the search for a teenager who ran over five tourists near Trigrad ended up as tragically as possible. After a two-week search for the teenager fugitive from Sofia in a wooded area, his body was discovered today.

We recall that 16-year-old Christian pushed a group of tourists around Trigrad and in his panic he escaped into the forest where he was not found for 14 days despite the inclusion of police dogs, shepherds and others.

The boy's body was found around 14:00 on Saturday by his father and uncles who continued to look for him after the rescue operation ended. This was announced by Nova TV from the mayor of Trigrad Tsvetan Slavkov.

His body was found in a wooded area. It is believed that Christian has jumped from a high slope. Most likely it is suicide, Slavkov said. iNews.bg

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: teenager, fugitive, suicide
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria