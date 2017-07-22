China Banned Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber will have to "grow up" a bit and adjust his attitude if he wants to sing in China. Because of past "bad behavior", the Canadian pop idol this year will not be allowed to go to the country during the Asian part of his world tour "Purpose", world agencies reported.

In response to a fan's request for information about the dates for Bieber's concerts in China during his concert tour in Asia in September, the Beijing Culture Bureau of the Beijing City Hall responded that the 23-year-old singer was banned from singing in the country.

The "behavioural problems" of the "talented but controversial young foreign singer" are cited as a reason. "We hope that Justin Bieber will grow up in words and deeds, improve his behaviour, and become a singer truly loved by the people," they say.