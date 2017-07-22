White House Spokesman Sean Spicer Resigned
Sean Spicer resigned as the White House press secretary, TASS reported, citing The New York Times.
According to the US news agency, Spicer's decision is disagreeing with US President Donald Trump's decision to appoint financier Anthony Scaramucci as director of White House communications.
