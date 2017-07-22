Earthquake in Central Italy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 22, 2017, Saturday // 14:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Earthquake in Central Italy Pixabay.com

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale shook Central Italy in the early hours of Saturday, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said. Mediapool reported.

There is currently no evidence of casualties and destruction. According to the Institute, the earthquake was felt at 05:13 am Bulgarian time, and its epicenter is located at 14 km deep on the border between the provinces of Aquila, Rieti and Teramo.

The areas are near the town of Amatrice, which was almost completely destroyed after last year's earthquakes of 6.0 on the Richter scale.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Italy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria