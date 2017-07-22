Earthquake in Central Italy

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale shook Central Italy in the early hours of Saturday, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said. Mediapool reported.

There is currently no evidence of casualties and destruction. According to the Institute, the earthquake was felt at 05:13 am Bulgarian time, and its epicenter is located at 14 km deep on the border between the provinces of Aquila, Rieti and Teramo.

The areas are near the town of Amatrice, which was almost completely destroyed after last year's earthquakes of 6.0 on the Richter scale.