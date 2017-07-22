Two People were Injured in a Fire in a Sofia Hotel

Fire burns in the Marinella hotel in Sofia on Saturday morning. Two people were taken to Pirogov with a slight gassing but in good condition. There are no other victims, as the hotel guests were evacuated during the incident. Reports Mediapool.

The signal was submitted shortly after 11am on Saturday. According to police information, fire has started from an underground space. According to eyewitnesses, the fire has come from the hotel's gym and sauna. Eight fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the site. The causes of the incident are in the process of being detected. Perhaps it is a human error, but it is yet to be clarified after the firefighters have finished their work.