Pink Camper on a Tour in 25 Cities in Bulgaria to Help Women With Breast Cancer

novatv.bg

Pink camper will help women with breast cancer. The center on four tires will reach more than 25 cities in the country, and  help patients to receive help which will be completely free, according to NOVATV.

The pink Camper is part of the Foundation ''One of Eight''.


