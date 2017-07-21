Wizz Air Opens 28th Base in Varna

Wizz Air on July 21 celebrates the major milestone of opening its 28 base in Varna, Bulgaria, according to The Financial.

The airline has based one of its new Airbus A320 aircraft at Varna Airport, starting six additional low-fare routes from its second Bulgarian base to Dortmund and Munich Memmingen in Germany, Eindhoven in The Netherlands, Larnaca in Cyprus, Milan Bergamo in Italy and Tel Aviv in Israel. With the long-time popular London Luton and recently launched domestic Sofia services, Wizz Air now connects Varna with eight destinations in seven countries with fares starting from as low as BGN 29.99.

The base establishment represents an investment of $99 million by WIZZ in Varna, creating 36 direct jobs with the airline. The base operations and the expanded network will contribute to the local economy, supporting jobs in aviation, transportation, hospitality and tourism industries. In 2017, Wizz Air has 333,000 seats on sale on its Varna routes, which represents a 218% growth year over year, according to Wizz Air.

Wizz Air’s first Bulgarian flight took off from Sofia in September 2005. Since then, the airline has become the market leader in the country and carried over 9.5 million passengers from and to its three Bulgarian airports: Sofia, Varna and Bourgas, while constantly expanding its low-fare route network.