Two People Died During Riots in Venezuela

Two people died yesterday during protests in Venezuela, while 9 are injured, reported Associated Press.

The information comes from the chief prosecutor in the country. The 24 hour protest yesterday organized by the oppositional party in the country emptied the streets of Caracas, said DPA. It was organized with the goal of putting pressure on the President Nicolas Maduro and make him drop his plans for constitutional reforms.

The other goal of the protesters is to to prevent a constitutional assembly from being arranged on July 30 . The goal of the assembly would be to rewrite the constitution in order to secure a majority for the Socialist government which is in power since 1999.

During the parliamentary vote in December 2015 the oppositional Coalition of Democratic Unity got majority and control over the parliament. Since then they are demanding for a referendum on whether the president Maduro should stay in power and the organization for new presidential elections.