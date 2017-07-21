The German President Signed a Law for Gay Marriages

The German president signed a law to legalize gay marriages which will be active from this autumn, reports Associated Press.

The parliament accepted the law during the last meeting on the 30th June, before the parliamentary elections in September. This happened after the counselor Angela Merkel said the representatives of the party should vote according to their conscience.

Today the political cabinet of the president declared that the German head of state Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed the bill. It will come into force as early as 1st October.