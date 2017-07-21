Prosecutor General Tsatsarov Moves to Lift Immunity of GERB MP Zhivko Matinov
Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov has moved to lift the immunity of GERB MP Zhivko Martinov, according to BGNES.
The motion comes in the wake of information collected by the anti-corruption unit with the prosecution service, which has been verified by the State Agency for National Security (SANS).
The charges are in five groups - coercion, extortion, attempt for personal conceal, coercion against a body of authority.
GERB MP Zhivko Martinov is a member of the 44th National Assembly, and also was a member of the 43rd National Assembly.
‘’I voluntarily give up my immunity from prosecution’’, MP Zhivko Martinov from Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) said.
He made the declaration after Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov asked the Parliament to strip Martinov of immunity.
Martinov blamed the situation on some hostile leftist people and some debtors.
