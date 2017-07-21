Broken Coffee Machine was the Reason for Emergency Landing of an Airplane

Bulgaria: Broken Coffee Machine was the Reason for Emergency Landing of an Airplane Source: Pixabay

Passenger aircraft of the German airline company Lufthansa with over 180 people on board had to make emergency landing in Cyprus due to broken coffee machine, reported RIA Novosti.

During the flight from Munich to the capital of Saudi Arabia – Riyadh , members of staff smelled something burning and decided to do emergency landing in Larnaca. After people were escorted out of the airplane the investigators found out the reason for the smell. It was burned rubber inside the machine for hot beverages. After that passengers and crew members were quickly put on board and landed successfully in Riyadh. 

